Foggy days ahead: How airlines are prepping to minimize delays
Daanish Anand 5 min read 06 Dec 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Summary
- As fog season looms, Indian airlines are ramping up efforts to reduce delays and enhance passenger experiences. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India are implementing strategies to ensure smoother operations
New Delhi: Passengers traveling through India’s airports during the challenging fog season can expect improved operations this year as airlines and airports gear up to minimize delays and cancellations, according to two people aware of the matter.
