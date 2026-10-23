Airlines demand capacity proof as Adani Airport pushes Mumbai-Navi Mumbai shift

New Delhi: Airlines are questioning Adani Group's push to move some international operations from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai, saying there is still no clear evidence that capacity needs to be cut.

Several carriers have asked Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) for detailed data on terminal capacity, maintaining that extra space planned at Terminal 2 and lower utilisation at Terminal 1 should reduce the need for slot reductions while redevelopment work is underway.

These are to be taken up at the 28 October meeting between MIAL and the 47 airlines represented by the Airline Operators Committee-Mumbai (AOC-Mumbai).

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The standoff remains unresolved even after the civil aviation ministry put the proposed traffic redistribution on hold and urged both sides to continue discussions.

For airlines, the key issue is whether Mumbai airport can continue to handle most of its traffic during the redevelopment; shifting flights to Navi Mumbai could create unnecessary costs, operational headaches, and inconvenience for passengers.

Mial subsequently sent a reminder to airline partners that had not yet engaged with the airport operator, asking them to arrange discussions with their network planning and commercial teams to facilitate the finalisation of the transition plan.

In its reply later in the day, the AOC adopted a firmer position, saying any reduction or cancellation of slots must be supported by verifiable capacity assessments, operational data and a clear, evidence-based justification.

Three communications exchanged between the airlines’ representative body and Mial on Friday underline the continuing standoff.

Mint has reviewed copies of all three communications.

No airline has so far officially announced a shift or split of international operations. Right now, Adani has proposed shifting select international operations of 46 airlines from T2 to Navi Mumbai airport. Further, domestic capacity of 5 million passengers would move from T1 to T2, as part of the proposal.

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Capacity additions at T2 strengthen airlines' case The airlines’ argument centres on whether Mumbai airport needs to surrender capacity when additional handling capacity is expected to become available.

T1 is currently handling fewer than 10 million passengers annually, according to the AOC, while another 5 million passengers per annum of capacity is expected to be added at T2 by March 2027.

“Considering T1’s current actual passenger-handling capacity of below 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA), together with the expected additional capacity of 5 MPPA at T2 by March 2027, no substantiated justification has been provided for reducing or cancelling slots at CSMIA,” the AOC said in its communication.

The committee said slot reductions must be supported by data and comply with Indian and global allocation rules, which do not permit arbitrary cuts except in emergencies.

For the 28 October meeting, the AOC asked MIAL to include five issues on the agenda. These include the scope, phasing and timeline of T1’s refurbishment; actual capacity at both terminals, including during redevelopment; and the status of the proposed additional 5 MPPA at T2 by March 2027.

The airlines have also sought clarity on compliance with slot-allocation guidelines and discussions with airline headquarters and network teams to address individual carriers’ operational requirements.

“We would also like to reiterate that AOC Member Airlines support the T-1 refurbishment being undertaken as a priority and without any further delay,” the committee said in its letter.

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The row stems from MIAL's proposal to suspend 265 weekly international departure slots at Mumbai airport and shift some operations to Navi Mumbai.

Airlines argue the move could raise costs and complicate passenger connections, while carriers such as Emirates and Air France-KLM have questioned whether Navi Mumbai airport is fully ready for a large transfer of international traffic.

The redevelopment of T1 would affect about 5 million passengers out of Mumbai airport’s annual traffic of around 55 million, leaving approximately 91% of passenger traffic unaffected, according to the airport operator. Mumbai airport handled about 38 million domestic and 17 million international passengers in FY26.

Both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are operated by the Adani group.