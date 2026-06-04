Centre makes ₹10,000 crore jet fuel support scheme optional, sets benchmark ATF rates

New Delhi: A day after the Union cabinet approved a ₹10,000 crore jet fuel price stabilization fund, the government said participation under the scheme will be optional for domestic airlines, even as it set benchmark rates that would fix domestic aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at ₹86.32 a litre, excluding taxes.
Under the mechanism, the benchmark price for international operations has been set at ₹104.49 a litre, excluding taxes and certain levies. Officials said the framework effectively establishes a fixed-price system based on a refined import-parity formula.
Once airlines sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with oil marketing companies, they will be required to pay the fixed rates even if global prices decline, and can exit the arrangement only after clearing outstanding dues, officials said.
“If we take Delhi as an example, ₹115 (a litre) is the fixed selling price for both domestic and international,” said Rohit Raj, director, ministry for civil aviation.
He said the pricing structure excludes VAT, excise duty, airport charges and other levies, while adding a fixed differential covering freight, insurance and oil marketing companies’ margins.
City-wise prices will vary depending on state taxes. In Mumbai, ATF under the scheme would be about ₹114.5 a litre, while in Chennai it could rise to around ₹139 due to higher VAT, Raj added.
Airlines may choose to join the scheme individually or as a consortium with oil marketing companies, officials said.
The clarification follows the Union cabinet’s approval of one-time budgetary support of up to ₹10,000 crore for oil marketing companies to cushion losses when global ATF prices exceed benchmark levels under the stabilization framework.
Elevated crude prices, driven by tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, have kept jet fuel costs high, squeezing airline margins.
Separately, petroleum ministry officials said oil marketing companies are facing monthly under-recoveries of about ₹550 crore, while losses on domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stand at roughly ₹700 per cylinder.
They added that LPG imports—about 90% of which traditionally come from West Asia—have been disrupted, prompting a ₹60 per cylinder increase in domestic cooking gas prices earlier this year.
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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