The government’s push to get airlines flying on greener fuel is prompting carriers to seek legal clarity on the proposed sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandate for international flights, particularly on steep fuel premiums, compliance rules, penalties, and who would be liable if supplies fall short.
The draft National Policy on Sustainable Aviation Fuel, released on 5 November, proposes SAF blending of 1% in 2027, 2% in 2028, 3% in 2029 and 5% in 2030 for international flights departing from India.