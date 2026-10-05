Airlines seek faster release of govt-backed credit amid liquidity strain

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has sought the civil aviation ministry’s urgent intervention to speed up the release of sanctioned funds under a government-backed emergency credit scheme, saying airlines are facing severe liquidity and working-capital pressures.
The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0 (ECLGS), launched in May to ease cash-flow pressures for businesses in the aftermath of the West Asia conflict, is designed to provide additional working-capital support to airlines and other entities by enabling them to access loans with a government guarantee.