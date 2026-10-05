Airlines seek faster release of govt-backed credit amid liquidity strain

Dipali Banka
3 min read5 Oct 2026, 10:19 PM IST
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ECLGS is designed to provide additional working-capital support to airlines and other entities by enabling them to access loans with a government guarantee.(Bloomberg)
Summary
The Federation of Indian Airlines has urged the ministry to provide “appropriate guidance and reassurance” to participating banks so that the remaining sanctioned amounts can be released, beginning with the first tranche under ECLGS 5.0.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has sought the civil aviation ministry’s urgent intervention to speed up the release of sanctioned funds under a government-backed emergency credit scheme, saying airlines are facing severe liquidity and working-capital pressures.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0 (ECLGS), launched in May to ease cash-flow pressures for businesses in the aftermath of the West Asia conflict, is designed to provide additional working-capital support to airlines and other entities by enabling them to access loans with a government guarantee.

“While those member airlines who have sought credit under the ECLGS 5.0 scheme have received a portion of the assistance sanctioned under the scheme, the release of the balance amounts has, in several cases, been delayed due to continued hesitation on the part of lending institutions,” said FIA in a letter dated 1 October to civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet are the member airlines of FIA.

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The industry body has urged the ministry to provide “appropriate guidance and reassurance” to participating banks so that the remaining sanctioned amounts can be released, beginning with the first tranche under ECLGS 5.0. FIA said the funds are needed to meet “critical operational and working-capital requirements, sustain their operations and continue providing essential air connectivity to the nation”.

The request comes as Indian airlines contend with a difficult operating environment, including the continuing conflict in West Asia since April, airspace restrictions and flight diversions, a weaker rupee, higher operating costs and a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, FIA said.

“These developments have severely strained airline liquidity and working capital, necessitating immediate Government support,” the federation said in its letter.

The pressure on airlines has increased as disruptions to airspace and flight routes have forced carriers to alter operations, while higher fuel and other costs have squeezed cash flows. Airlines have also raised fuel surcharges and airfares to help offset the impact. FIA said immediate access to sanctioned credit was particularly important for airlines that remain financially vulnerable.

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A homegrown airline can now borrow up to 1,500 crore from banks under India’s new emergency credit line guarantee scheme, with a repayment period of more than seven years and no interest payable for the first two years.

On 5 May, the government announced a 5,000 crore support package under ECLGS, backing loans for airlines amid high jet fuel prices and disruptions in West Asia, which put pressure on their finances. The measure is intended to ease short-term liquidity challenges and help carriers maintain operations amid rising costs and moderating passenger traffic growth. The package forms part of the broader 2.5 trillion ECLGS framework approved by the Union Cabinet.

Queries sent to FIA and ministry of civil aviation on Monday evening remained unanswered till press time.

The request comes at a time when another industry body, the Airline Operators Committee-Mumbai (AOC-Mumbai), in a 2 October communication to the Adani-run Mumbai airport, reviewed by Mint, said its members did not accept the proposed reduction, cancellation or withdrawal of established international departure slots.

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The airlines said their support for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai could not be construed as consent to the proposed reduction in international slots and questioned the basis for the change in Mumbai International Airport Ltd's approach—from an earlier proposal to shift existing operations to Navi Mumbai to the current proposal to reduce international departure capacity at Mumbai.

The AOC Mumbai sought intervention from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Aera) in the matter, as the airport operator and airlines are locked in an impasse over Mumbai airport's proposal reducing international capacity by a third and shifting traffic to Navi Mumbai airport.

The Union aviation ministry is meeting industry stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss the proposed redevelopment of Mumbai airport's Terminal-1, Mint reported earlier.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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