Airlines want to use AI to reduce environmental impact of contrails
SummaryResearchers are looking at how the technology can help pilots avoid conditions where contrails can form.
Everyone has looked up and seen white streaks across the sky where a jet has just flown. These condensation trails, or “contrails," which form when water vapor condenses around jet-engine pollutants, have been contributing to climate change since at least 1999, experts say. A report published in 2021 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that clouds formed from contrails account for about 35% of aviation’s global-warming impact.