Airlines want to use AI to reduce environmental impact of contrails

Everyone has looked up and seen white streaks across the sky where a jet has just flown. These condensation trails, or “contrails," which form when water vapor condenses around jet-engine pollutants, have been contributing to climate change since at least 1999, experts say. A report published in 2021 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that clouds formed from contrails account for about 35% of aviation’s global-warming impact.

Now, airlines, tech companies and other researchers have been looking at possible ways of predicting when and where contrails form, in hopes of reducing their environmental impact.

The most harmful contrails are those that persist as cirrus clouds, sometimes for hours, says Andrew Gettelman, an earth scientist at the Energy Department’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richmond, Wash. In some cases, contrails created by separate jets even combine, forming a bigger surface area that traps more heat.

To explore the possibility of reducing cloud cover caused by contrails, American Airlines, Google Research and Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy conducted 70 test flights using satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to observe contrail formation.

By using AI and satellite imagery to identify contrail formation, airlines should be able to plan routes that avoid where contrails usually form, says Dinesh Sanekommu, product manager on contrails at Google Research.

In the experiment, planes were directed to fly a normal route, gathering and processing satellite-imagery data along the way, and then return by a route determined by the data—with the intention of avoiding forming contrails. The initial tests showed that planes successfully avoided making contrails when using the return routes set by the model.

Jill Blickstein, vice president of sustainability at American Airlines, says that while the initial tests look optimistic, for contrails to be significantly reduced the technology would have to be embedded throughout the airlines’ current flight systems, and other airlines would have to cooperate.

“If one airline avoids creating a contrail and another doesn’t, you still have the contrail," she says.

Delta Air Lines, in a partnership with MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, is also developing an algorithm to detect and forecast contrails. The project’s goal is to reduce contrails by about 80%, using artificial intelligence to extract satellite information in real time, says Steven Barrett, former head of department and now director of the Laboratory for Aviation and the Environment at MIT.

Addressing the issue of contrails can be as easy as adjusting the altitude of planes to avoid areas with high humidity, to avoid the conditions where contrails can form, members of the studies say.

“You’ve probably been on a plane where you hit strong turbulence and the pilot says we’re going to go up or down to get out of it; so this would be the same thing," says Marc Shapiro, head of the Breakthrough Energy Contrails team, one of the groups in a broad initiative started by Gates to support research and development of clean-energy technology. In some situations, Shapiro says, it could result in a small amount of added fuel because the plane isn’t flying in the optimal trajectory.

Lindsey Choo is a writer in California. She can be reached at reports@wsj.com.