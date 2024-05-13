Airlines want to use AI to reduce environmental impact of contrails

“You’ve probably been on a plane where you hit strong turbulence and the pilot says we’re going to go up or down to get out of it; so this would be the same thing," says Marc Shapiro, head of the Breakthrough Energy Contrails team, one of the groups in a broad initiative started by Gates to support research and development of clean-energy technology. In some situations, Shapiro says, it could result in a small amount of added fuel because the plane isn’t flying in the optimal trajectory.