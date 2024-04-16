Airport privatization 3.0 to take off post election

The third phase of the airport privatization plan will be rolled out post the general election, with the Airports Authority of India looking to offload its remaining 13% stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) this year, two senior officials aware of the matter told Mint.
The state-owned airport operator also plans to invite bids for operation, management and development of 13 airports, including Bhubaneswar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Amritsar and Varanasi, in public-private-partnership mode, the officials added.
“The plan is to be implemented after the new government takes over in June. Along with Bengaluru, AAI will look at the plan to sell its stake in Hyderabad airport as well," one of the officials said.
AAI is planning to club these six airports with seven loss-making small airports – Kushinagar, Gaya, Hubballi, Aurangabad, Jabalpur, Tirupati, and Kangra.
“Under the first step, AAI is likely to float a request for proposal and invite bids for leasing 13 airports for a period of 50 years. The plans for divestment of stake and public-private partnerships have been in the pipeline for some time now but we now expect the implementation this year," he added.
The six airports are among the top 20 airports operated by AAI in terms of passenger traffic. The plan is to target infrastructure growth across both major and minor airports, the official said.
“Given that the Indian airports have huge growth potential for non-aero revenues when compared to their global counterparts, given the high growth in passengers and spend per passenger, we expect the growth to remain strong," said Vinay Kumar G, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd said.
Plans to privatize about 25 airports and sell AAI’s stake in the airport companies in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are part of the National Monetisation Plan (NMP) announced in September 2021.
The aviation sector was expected to contribute 3.5% to the NMP. Under this, the government had identified 25 airports and four private metro airports to unlock a value of ₹21,000 crore during 2022-2025.
This includes around ₹10,000 crore from the sale of AAI's stakes in the four major metro airports and an additional ₹11,000 crore from leasing 25 AAI-operated airports to private entities.
The first phase of privatization included offloading stakes in Delhi and Mumbai airports and the development of greenfield airports in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The second phase involved the privatization of six AAI airports in cities like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Trivandrum, Mangalore, Lucknow, and Guwahati.
Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports follow a different model, paying an annual concession fee of 4% of their revenue. The six airports leased to the Adani group in 2019 involve a per-passenger fee charged by AAI.
For the fiscal year 2022-23, AAI received ₹3,020.55 crore in lease revenue from the joint venture airports in Delhi and Mumbai, boosting its overall revenues. Additionally, the six PPP airports generated ₹683.86 crore through annual concession and upfront fees, a significant increase from ₹329.59 crore the previous year. AAI's total revenue for FY23 was ₹12,172 crore, nearly doubling from ₹6,841 crore in FY22.
Queries sent to Bengaluru airport and AAI remained unanswered till press time.
Fairfax owns around 54% of BIAL, while Siemens Project Ventures GmbH holds 20%, AAI 13% and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corp. 13%.
Fairfax became the controlling shareholder of the airport after buying a 33% stake for $321 million from GVK Power and Infrastructure in 2016. It subsequently purchased an additional 5% from Zurich Airport. Later in 2017, GVK exited the airport by selling its residual 10% to reduce debt.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd operates the Hyderabad airport with a 74% shareholding of GMR group, 13% stake of Telangana government. AAI owns the remaining 13%.
The passenger traffic at five major private airports (Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin) has surpassed the pre-Covid level in FY2024. However, the traffic at major AAI-operated airports (Chennai and Kolkata) recovered to only about 90% of pre-Covid levels during last fiscal (FY2024), Icra said.
"Historically, in terms of passenger traffic growth as well as cargo growth, the private airports have performed better than AAI operated airports. Further, the private participation in airports has resulted in better amenities and infrastructure resulting in improved passenger experience and non-aero revenues for the operators," Vinay Kumar G added.