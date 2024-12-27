Govt plan to electrify intra-airport mobility, cut emissions set to gather speed

New Delhi: The government is drawing up a plan to cut carbon emissions at airports by introducing electric vehicles and setting up charging infrastructure to make airport operations in the country more sustainable.

The Union ministries of heavy industries and civil aviation are readying a set of requirements to add electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to airports across the country, two government officials aware of the matter said, adding that this plan will be implemented as a part of the PM E-drive scheme that aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by providing financial incentives.

The PM E-drive scheme, which has a total outlay of ₹10,900 crore to be disbursed over two years, is set to subsidize the setting up of public EV charging stations with an allocation of ₹2,000 crore for the period.

"The civil aviation ministry will come up with a plan...with their (EV charging) requirements for the airports, then the ministry of heavy industries will provide the necessary aid to set up those chargers," said the first of the two officials cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The second official told Mint that charging infrastructure will be allotted to airports based on these inputs, in a bid to promote the usage of electric vehicles.

These chargers will aid passengers who have parked their vehicles at airports, as well as the ground support equipment (GSE) fleets at the airport, the officials said.

GSE fleet on an airport commonly includes aircraft tugs, refuellers, maintenance platforms, ground power units, as well as vehicles transporting passengers and cargo. These vehicles usually run on fossil fuels and cover short distances, which means electrifying them is low-hanging fruit.

Emails sent to the ministry of civil aviation, and Airports Authority of India (AAI) seeking their comment did not elicit any response till press time.

Reducing carbon footprint

The setting up of EV chargers across airports assumes importance as it is likely to aid India's aviation sector in reducing its carbon footprint and enabling sustainable operations.

"By replacing traditional diesel-powered equipment with electric ground support equipment (eGSE), airports can drastically reduce their carbon footprint, improve air quality, and enhance energy efficiency," said Raghav Arora, co-founder and chief technology officer, Statiq, which provides EV charging infrastructure to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

"This transition supports global sustainability goals while delivering quieter operations and a healthier environment for airport staff and surrounding communities," Arora added.

Private airport operators have begun electrifying their ground fleets to turn operations more sustainable. "The process of operationalizing an EV fleet at our airports is already underway, with the recent launch of an eBus shuttle service at Ahmedabad airport and the gradual transition of the fleets at all airports to electric vehicles. We are committed to make all AAHL airports sustainable, with 100% renewable energy and electric vehicles on the airside, to enable sustainable airport operations," said a spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Adani Airport Holdings operates seven airports in the country, including the Mumbai international airport.

The electrification of intra-airport fleets, therefore, becomes integral as aviation demand is expected to grow, with the number of fliers in India poised to surge on the back of rising income levels. For instance, ratings agency Icra estimated that domestic fliers in the country are likely to rise 7-10% to 164-170 million in FY25.

The steps taken to electrify vehicle fleets at airports have already seen success in other countries. For instance, the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allows airports to use government funds to procure zero-emission vehicles and make necessary infrastructure changes to facilitate them under Airport Zero Emissions Vehicle and Infrastructure Pilot Program.

India's EV charging ecosystem, with over 25,000 EV chargers set up in the country, is taking shape along with the government's policies favouring electric vehicles.

PM E-drive scheme

The PM E-drive scheme, which provides subsidies to firms which set up public EV chargers to generate demand, is the central government's third such subsidy scheme, preceded by the two iterations of the FAME scheme over the last decade. FAME stands for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles.

"Under the PM E-drive scheme, inputs have been sought from various ministries such as civil aviation, ports, road transport and highways, housing and urban affairs, and the ministry of power, as well as from all states," said the second official cited above.

Providing incentives and generating demand, however, may not address all the challenges in setting up EV charging infrastructure. "Setting up EV charging infrastructure, however, presents challenges like high initial investments, reliable power supply, grid integration, and securing strategic locations. Compatibility across vehicle models and raising public awareness are also crucial for adoption," said Arora of Statiq.

