Govt plan to electrify intra-airport mobility, cut emissions set to gather speed
Summary
- The Union ministries of heavy industries and civil aviation are readying a set of requirements to add EV charging infrastructure to airports across the country, two government officials aware of the matter said, adding that this plan will be implemented as a part of the PM E-drive scheme.
New Delhi: The government is drawing up a plan to cut carbon emissions at airports by introducing electric vehicles and setting up charging infrastructure to make airport operations in the country more sustainable.
