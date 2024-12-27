Govt plan to electrify intra-airport mobility, cut emissions set to gather speed

Private airport operators have begun electrifying their ground fleets to turn operations more sustainable. "The process of operationalizing an EV fleet at our airports is already underway, with the recent launch of an eBus shuttle service at Ahmedabad airport and the gradual transition of the fleets at all airports to electric vehicles. We are committed to make all AAHL airports sustainable, with 100% renewable energy and electric vehicles on the airside, to enable sustainable airport operations," said a spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.