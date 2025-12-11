Air-quality regulator sets up expert panel to fast-track EV shift amid hybrid-policy rift
Seven months after its hybrid-equating advisory angered EV makers, CAQM moves to shape Delhi’s next clean-mobility strategy.
NEW DELHI: The top air-quality regulator for the national capital region has set up a 15-member expert committee to draw up a strategy for speeding up the electric-vehicle (EV) transition in Delhi and NCR. This is its most significant move on clean mobility since a May advisory equating hybrids with EVs triggered objections from Tata Motors and Mahindra.