Airtel’s Gopal Vittal slams regulatory overreach in telecom
Summary
According to Vittal, the problem of trust and security goes well beyond the telecom sector and to other players in the digital ecosystem, which also ride on telecom networks. But regulations are not keeping pace with the changes in technology.
Phone services major Bharti Airtel's managing director and vice chairman Gopal Vittal on Wednesday raised concerns about increasing regulatory overreach in the telecom sector despite its limited role in areas such as digital trust and security.
