Airtel recharge offers: Users can get Buy 1 Get 1 Free on ₹349, ₹399 plans but there is a condition

Bharti Airtel has started rolling out a Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on its ₹349 and ₹399 prepaid recharge plans, allowing eligible subscribers to receive a second recharge of the same value at no additional cost.

Under the promotional scheme, branded as the '1+1 Recharge Free' offer, customers purchasing either of the two prepaid plans will receive an additional recharge of the same denomination for free. The offer effectively doubles the validity of the plans from 28 days to 56 days.

The limited-period offer is being made available through the Airtel Thanks app and appears to be restricted to select subscriber accounts. This means the promotion may not be visible to all Airtel prepaid customers.

Airtel ₹ 349 prepaid plan: Data and additional benefits The ₹349 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB of high-speed data per day. Subscribers also get unlimited local and STD voice calls, along with 100 SMS per day.

The plan additionally provides unlimited 5G data in areas covered by Airtel's 5G network, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

With the Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotion, eligible customers effectively receive 56 days of service for ₹349, bringing the effective monthly recharge cost to approximately ₹175.

The plan also bundles a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription, which Airtel values at around ₹4,000. Other benefits include free Hellotunes and Airtel Safe.

Airtel Safe offers security features such as real-time spam call alerts, blocking of fraudulent links and an AI-powered Fraud Alert feature designed to protect users against OTP-related scams.

Airtel ₹ 399 plan offers unlimited 4G and 5G data The ₹399 prepaid plan provides additional data benefits compared with the ₹349 option.

It comes with 28 days of validity, unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMS per day. One of its key features is unlimited 4G and 5G data without a daily data usage limit.

Unlike the ₹349 plan, which provides 2GB of daily data alongside unlimited 5G access, the ₹399 offering allows unlimited data usage across 4G and 5G networks. The benefit is also available on compatible 4G and 5G handsets, subject to the plan's applicable conditions.

The plan includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription.

Under the promotional offer, subscribers receive two ₹399 recharges for the price of one, effectively providing 56 days of service for ₹399. This brings the effective monthly cost to approximately ₹200.

Airtel ₹ 349 vs ₹ 399: Plan benefits compared The two plans offer identical validity, calling and SMS benefits under the promotional scheme. However, their data allowances and additional features differ.

The ₹349 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited 5G data and additional benefits such as Airtel Safe and Hellotunes.

The ₹399 plan, meanwhile, provides unlimited 4G and 5G data without a daily cap, making it an option for subscribers with higher data consumption requirements.

How to check eligibility for Airtel's free recharge offer Customers can check whether the promotion is available on their mobile numbers by opening the Airtel Thanks app.

They need to look for the '1+1 Recharge Free' tag displayed against the ₹349 or ₹399 prepaid plans before completing the payment.

If the promotional tag does not appear, the offer has not been extended to that particular account.