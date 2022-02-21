NEW DELHI : Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming service owned by Walt Disney, will stream actor Ajay Devgn’s first digital show Rudra-The Edge of Darkness on 4 March. Based on British television show Luther , the show produced by Applause Entertainment also stars Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna.

Devgn is the newest Bollywood actor to have jumped onto the streaming services bandwagon. However, very soon Shahid Kapoor will be seen on Amazon Prime Video in an untitled drama thriller created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, while Akshay Kumar has confirmed action show The End for Amazon Prime Video. Netflix is bringing out The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit. Devgn’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India had streamed directly on Hotstar, skipping the wait to get to theatres, last year.

Media experts said the viewership of several streaming platforms is inching towards a few million subscribers in India, making it easy for them to make the kind of investment these stars look at. The production budget is linked to user growth. A top-grade web show in India can now look at budgets of Rs. 60-80 crore, on par with what is usually spent on feature films with compensation for A-list male stars standing at around Rs. 15 crore.

Moreover, the four to five million subscribers that these platforms have added to the overall OTT ecosystem over the past few months of the pandemic has given them scale and made sure that stars look at them as avenues that will only help their brand image, not dilute it. The foray made by top stars to digital platforms stems from their desire to stay relevant and connected with the youth and be part of disruptive stories, experts said.

