An increase in import duty on the metal and its scrap is expected to prevent a surge in imports of aluminium, which had captured about 55% of India’s demand in FY24, while the share of domestic producers plummeted to 45% in FY24 from 60% in 2011. Also, low-quality foreign scrap, which poses safety and environmental risks, has almost quadrupled upwards to 1,768 kt in FY24 from 472 kt (kilo tonnes) in FY11.