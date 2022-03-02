Aluminium cos seek resumption of coal supplies to ensure survival of industry

The aluminium industry has sought the government's help for immediate resumption of coal supplies to the sector to ensure the survival of the domestic industry.

In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Aluminium Association of India (AAI) has said that for the past seven months, the non-power sector across the country, of which aluminum companies are a key part, has been plagued by a protracted coal shortage putting the sector in a near-calamitous situation that could also give a severe blow to the ongoing V-shaped recovery of the Indian economy.

As the most widely used non-ferrous metal globally and a critical input for several core industries in India, any disruptions in the sector’s production is expected to have a negative effect across the country’s industrial landscape.

In its letter, the AAI has said that continued coal shortage being faced by India’s highly power intensive aluminium industry has now put lakhs of jobs in jeopardy.

According to industry bodies, in the absence of adequate coal supply by Coal India Limited (CIL) and its subsidiaries, several aluminium plants in the country are staring at imminent closure.

The aluminium industry and its allied SMEs in India provide jobs to lakhs of people. With the industry’s Captive Power Plants (CPPs) left with critically low coal stocks of only 3-4 days, as against the prescribed level of over 15 days, there is a possibility that those employed at the plants and the several thousand ancillary and downstream industries may struggle to remain gainfully employed in the coming days, the association has said.

It added that with CIL continuing to give unjustifiable priority to the power sector despite improvement in coal stocks, the supplies to the non-power sector have declined by a staggering 18.2% in the last few months compared to the same period last year. At the same time, coal stocks for the power sector have improved by 20% for the same reporting duration.

The aluminium industry requires uninterrupted power supply through in-house CPPs operating 24/7 for 365 days. According to AAI, the industry has invested over ₹50,000 crore to set up CPPs near the coal mine pit heads that are designed to operate on domestic coal grades from these mines.

Therefore, the coal demand for these CPPs cannot be suitably met simply through imports, due to both economic and technological constraints. The logistics involved in sourcing coal is also prohibitive as the large quantities could lead to the congestions of the rail networks and ports in India.

Producing a single ton of aluminium needs nearly 14,500 units of continuous power. Any outage of more than 2 hours can cause the molten aluminum in the smelting pots to freeze, leading to plant shutdowns of nearly 6 months and a further year to begin generating the metal at the desired purity levels again.

With CPPs already facing a backlog of over 1200 rakes, the AAI has urged the PMO to ensure on priority a supply of at least 25-30 coal rakes per day to the sector. The current situation threatens to stop the country’s booming manufacturing sector in its tracks as the shortage of raw materials and aluminium inputs to other key industries may lead increased imports and a massive loss in export earnings, AAI said.

With the revival of the economy in the post-pandemic phase, CPP-dependent industries cannot manage without uninterrupted coal supplies. Now that the power sector’s situation has improved significantly 9-10 days of coal stocks, there is no feasible reason why CIL and its subsidiaries should not increase supplies to the non-power sector to resolve the challenge phase it is undergoing, the association wrote in its letter.

