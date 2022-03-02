Aluminium cos seek resumption of coal supplies to ensure survival of industry

The aluminium industry and its allied SMEs in India provide jobs to lakhs of people. With the industry’s Captive Power Plants (CPPs) left with critically low coal stocks of only 3-4 days, as against the prescribed level of over 15 days, there is a possibility that those employed at the plants and the several thousand ancillary and downstream industries may struggle to remain gainfully employed in the coming days, the association has said.

