Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft buy green power under a special contract. That's causing losses
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 11 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
A power purchase agreement based on CfD is a financial contract where the difference in electricity price between the agreed-upon PPA price and the actual market price is paid out to one of the parties
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In a rare occurrence, India’s falling real-time renewable energy tariffs are causing losses to Big Tech firms. The reason: a mechanism aimed at ensuring price stability and managing risks.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story