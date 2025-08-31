Seeking subs: How Amazon's cost and revenue focus is altering Prime Video in India
Lata Jha 11 min read 31 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Despite a headstart over rival Netflix, Amazon Prime Video is struggling with slowing growth in its subscriber base. Can injecting ads in paid subscriptions help it keep the pace and recoup the cost of the pricey original content it commissions in India?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Arpit Roy isn’t a happy man. Already swamped with multiple renewals across audio and video subscriptions, Roy has just realised he’s subscribed to a platform that will now show him ads. The platform in question is Amazon Prime Video, a streaming service he has used for over seven years.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story