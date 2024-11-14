Amazon-backed More Retail plans expansion of supermarkets in India
SummarySamara Capital and Amazon-backed More Retail plan to expand its network of hypermarket stores while leveraging existing locations for Amazon Fresh deliveries.
Private equity firm Samara Capital- and Amazon.com Inc.-backed supermarket retailer More Retail Pvt. Ltd will step up expansion of small format daily needs stores and continue to use its existing network of stores to fulfill online retailer Amazon’s Fresh delivery business.