Industry
Indian ambulances getting an upgrade with more organized players
Summary
- The sector is seeing a shift towards organized ambulance players and upgrades in the quality of service with key start-ups entering the segment.
Mumbai: India's ambulance sector is seeing an upgrade with several start-ups and the state government not just working to address the deficit but also upgrading it by launching advanced ambulances.
