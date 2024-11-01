Indian ambulances getting an upgrade with more organized players

Red.Health has over 200 ALS units in its fleet of 400 ambulances, Prabhdeep Singh, the company’s CEO and founder told Mint. In May, the company raised $20 million in its series B funding. The capital is being used to expand its fleet as well as focus on advancing their technology and improving their response times. Red.Health has a lot of takers in hospitals as well as individual patients. “More and more patients and hospitals are realising that unorganised operators are leading to a lot of issues," Singh said. “So the independent or the unorganised operators are getting blacklisted," he added.