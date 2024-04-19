America’s cigarette market is up for grabs
Carol Ryan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Apr 2024, 04:48 PM IST
SummaryPhilip Morris will soon be able to sell its most successful smoke-free product in the U.S., setting up a battle with its former parent company Altria.
America’s original Marlboro Man faces a fresh competitor, who also happens to be a Marlboro Man. The showdown between them will reshape the U.S. tobacco market.
