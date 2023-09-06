America’s Trade Trouble Will Continue

The U.S. trade deficit has been narrowing, and that has been a plus for the U.S. economy. But it is still far wider than it was before the pandemic hit. Odds are that it is going to stay that way for a while.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday reported that the U.S. trade deficit was a seasonally $65 billion in July, versus $63.7 billion in June. This was narrower than the $68 billion economists expected, and, additionally, the June figure was revised lower. As a result, gross domestic product in the second quarter might be a little stronger than what has been reported, and third-quarter GDP growth looks healthier than what economists have been penciling in.

Last year the trade gap was a lot wider, with the deficit averaging $79.3 billion each month. But that remains a far cry from the last year before the pandemic, even after adjusting for inflation. In 2019, the deficit averaged $46.6 billion a month.

The ballooning deficit has come from a confluence of factors. A big one has been the increased preference for goods over services, both in the U.S. and abroad. In the U.S., for example, Commerce Department figures show that inflation-adjusted consumer spending on goods was 17.3% higher in the second quarter than in the final quarter of 2019. And even though consumers have continued to re-engage in activities such as travel and going to the movies, spending on services was just 5.4% higher. Services are mostly homegrown, but the U.S. imports a lot of goods.

Moreover, one big area where the U.S. is an exporting powerhouse is services and that hasn’t done as well. The goods trade deficit in July was $90 billion, but the services trade surplus was $25 billion—still lower than 2019 in inflation-adjusted terms.

At this point it seems as if the pandemic induced a lasting behavioral shift, with goods representing a bigger share of consumers’ spending baskets than before. Services might at some point rise to their old prominence, but it will take time, and until then the trade deficit will be bigger than it otherwise would have been.

China’s push against the consumption of U.S. products is another thing to consider. Movies, for example, are one of the services that the U.S. exports, but box-office sales for U.S. movies in China are far lower than before the pandemic. Geopolitical tensions might have to thaw for that to improve.

The weakness of many U.S. export destinations also matters for trade. The U.S. economy has grown far faster than the euro area’s, for example, while U.K. GDP is lower than it was before the pandemic. A stronger U.S. dollar, relative to before the pandemic, has further damped global demand for U.S. products, while making imported products more attractive domestically.

The glass half-full way to look at this is to think that, in a normalizing world, a narrowing trade gap will help push the U.S. economy along. But that progress means making up for a lot of lost ground.

