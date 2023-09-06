America’s Trade Trouble Will Continue
SummaryThe trade deficit is still far wider than it was before the pandemic hit. Odds are that it is going to stay that way for a while.
The U.S. trade deficit has been narrowing, and that has been a plus for the U.S. economy. But it is still far wider than it was before the pandemic hit. Odds are that it is going to stay that way for a while.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more