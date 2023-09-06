America’s Trade Trouble Will Continue

The ballooning deficit has come from a confluence of factors. A big one has been the increased preference for goods over services, both in the U.S. and abroad. In the U.S., for example, Commerce Department figures show that inflation-adjusted consumer spending on goods was 17.3% higher in the second quarter than in the final quarter of 2019. And even though consumers have continued to re-engage in activities such as travel and going to the movies, spending on services was just 5.4% higher. Services are mostly homegrown, but the U.S. imports a lot of goods.

