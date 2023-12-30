Amitabh Bachchan rents 4 commercial units of Mumbai property, around 10,000 sqft, for ₹2.07 crore per year: Reports
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has rented out four commercial units in Mumbai's Oshiwara district to Warner Music India Limited for a five-year tenure.
Mumbai's property market is changing, with many Bollywood stars now choosing to invest in business properties. Amitabh Bachchan recently engaged in a significant real estate transaction. The Bollywood actor rented out four commercial units in Mumbai's Oshiwara district. These units, spanning approximately 10,000 square feet, have been leased to Warner Music India Limited for a five-year tenure, reported The Economic Times and Moneycontrol.