Amul tops India’s food brands list with $4.1 billion valuation, followed by Mother Dairy: Report

Amul has been ranked first on India's top food brand list, with brand value of $4.1 billion, followed by Delhi-NCR based Mother Dairy with $1.15 billion brand value.

The report was published by Brand Finance, an UK-based independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

Britannia was ranked third on India's top food brand list, while Karnataka-based dairy cooperative Nandini stood fourth and Dabur secured fifth place.

Dairy brands top the list Dairy brands continue to show strong performance, topping the list.

Amul has retained its position as India's No. 1 food brand, according to the Brand Finance India 100 - 2025 report, a statement by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that markets under the Amul brand.

Mother Dairy has been ranked 2 in India's Top 5 Food Brands for 2025, up from 3rd position last year, PTI reported.

Brand rankings across industries Mother Dairy now holds the 35th spot among India's top 100 brands across industries, as against 41st position in 2024, reflecting significant improvement.

Whereas, Amul bagged the 17th place in the top 100 Indian brands.

Leaders gives credits to farmers GCMMF's MD Jayen Mehta and Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish noted that this recognition is the result of their strong commitment and collective efforts of millions of dairy farmers to provide quality products to consumers.

Manish Bandlish of Mother Dairy extended gratitude to the consumers, farmers, partners, and employees, saying “this recognition belongs to each one of you."

Mother Dairy's diversified portfolio In 2024-25, Mother Dairy achieved a total turnover of around ₹17,500 crores, up 16% from the last fiscal.

The brand manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products. The company also has a diversified portfolio with products in edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand while under the Safal brand it sells fresh fruits & vegetables and frozen vegetables & snacks.

Amul's annual sales GCMMF is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative with 3.6 million farmers.