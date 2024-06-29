An American couple’s fight with Mexico over what makes a true tequila

Tequila production has boomed, rising 164% between 2013 and 2023, according to CRT data. The growth is in part due to surging demand from the U.S. for sugary margaritas and shots, but also more recently to higher-end tequilas intended to be sipped or drunk with soda. Celebrities from George Clooney to Kendall Jenner have piled into the category, and tequila is forecast to overtake vodka and U.S. whiskey to become the most valuable spirit in the U.S. this year, according to the industry tracker IWSR.