An economist’s guide to the luxury-handbag market
Summary
- It is plagued by counterfeits—and information asymmetries
You could spot a fake a mile off. The plasticky “Prado" wallets arranged on bedsheets on the pavements lining Canal Street in New York bore only a passing resemblance to the ones for sale in the Prada store in Soho. The fake Chanel bags they lay next to were lumpy, misshapen and smelled a little like petrol. An attempt to make a quick buck by buying one and passing it off as genuine—perhaps by taking it to a small local consignment store—would have been met with raised eyebrows and a chuckle.