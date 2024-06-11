An economist’s guide to the luxury-handbag market

Yet the task is increasingly difficult. This became clear in January, when a lawsuit brought by Chanel, a French fashion house, against What Goes Around Comes Around (WGACA), a vintage store in New York, went to trial. Chanel provided evidence that WGACA, which markets itself as providing a “100% authenticity guarantee", may have sold counterfeits. In 2012, 30,000 authenticity cards, which are included in every Chanel bag, were stolen from the warehouse of one of the firm’s manufacturers. No bags went missing. Their serial numbers were then voided in Chanel’s database. Joseph Bravo, an executive at the firm, said that he was later asked by police in Florence, Italy, to identify one of these cards which had been tucked into a fake bag. Chanel provided evidence that 50 bags with voided serial numbers had ended up being sold by WGACA. On February 6th the jury sided with Chanel, awarding the firm $4m in damages, for copyright infringement and other infractions. Chanel is also suing the RealReal over counterfeit issues, which the reselling platform denies.