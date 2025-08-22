Anand Rathi Group family buys 10,000-sq-ft flat in Lodha's Worli project for ₹131.7 crore

Bengaluru: The promoter family of Anand Rathi Group has bought a flat in an under-construction project of Lodha Developers Ltd at Worli in Mumbai for for ₹131.7 crore, marking yet another big-ticket deal in the posh residential neighbourhood.

The 10,538-sq-ft flat is on the 40th floor Lodha Sea Face luxury tower and comes with seven parking spots. It was purchased from Lodha Developers by Pradeep Gupta, co-founder and vice-chairman, Anand Rathi Financial Services Ltd, and his wife Priti Gupta, managing director of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.The property was registered on 20 August.

The Guptas join a growing list of prominent homebuyers at the Lodha Sea Face project, which has only 30 residences. In December Seema Singh, one of the promoters of Alkem Laboratories, bought a flat in the same project for ₹185 crore.SR Menon Properties LLP also bought a nearly 15,000-sq-ft unit for ₹187.47 crore.

Lodha Sea Face has only 30 residences.

“The latest transaction at Lodha Sea Face is yet another validation of Mumbai’s unmatched position in India’s luxury housing market. With prices crossing ₹1.25 lakh per sq ft, Worli continues to attract the country's top business leaders and wealth creators, reaffirming that Mumbai remains the ultimate destination for luxury real estate investment,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix.

A Lodha spokesperson did not respond to Mint's queries. The Guptas couldn't be reached for comment immediately.

Worli's luxury property rush Luxury, sea-facing residential projects such as Naman Xana, The Legacy, and Lodha Sea Face are creating a new 'billionaire's street' in the heart of Worli.

In 2024, 10 homes in Worli were sold for over ₹100 crore each, compared to four the previous year. In total, 30 homes priced above ₹40 crore, worth a combined ₹4,862 crore, were sold in Worli in 2023 and 2024, according to Anarock Property Consultants.

Prominent business families and C-Suite executives have continued to snap up luxury real estate in Mumbai this year, especially at Worli.

Earlier this year Shaula Real Estates Pvt Ltd, which lists Tanya Arvind Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer of Godrej Industries Ltd, as one of its directors, bought a duplex apartment for ₹225.76 crore in Naman Xana.

Amit Rathi, co-founder of global quantitative multi-asset trading and investments platform QiCAP.Ai, and part of the Anand Rathi Financial Services' promoter family, bought a luxury apartment in the Palais Royale project at Worli for around ₹90 crore.