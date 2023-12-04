Animal Box Office collection Day 3 : Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ hit the big screens on December 1 and its collection has crossed ₹200 mark at the Indian Box Office within 3 days.

According to reports of industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in ₹201.53 crore net in India within three days of its release. On its third day that is Sunday the film collected ₹71.46 crore at the Indian box office. On its second day the film had collected ₹66.27 crore which brings its first weekend total to ₹137.73 crore.

On its first day in theatres the film collected ₹63.8 crore and has been making round since its release because of its mass popularity.

The makers of ‘Animal’ said on Monday that the movie has grossed ₹356 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of the film on X ans stated, "Box office tsunami! Weekend collection ₹356 crore worldwide gross."