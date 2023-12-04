comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 04 2023 15:47:26
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 212.9 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,421 1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.65 3.99%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,609.05 3.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.95 0.77%
Business News/ Industry / Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer film worldwide collection surpasses 350 crore mark
Back Back

Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer film worldwide collection surpasses ₹350 crore mark

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has become a box office success, grossing over ₹200 crore in India within three days of its release.

Animal, produced by T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, has become a worldwide box office hit, grossing ₹356 crore. (Teaser)Premium
Animal, produced by T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, has become a worldwide box office hit, grossing 356 crore. (Teaser)

Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ hit the big screens on December 1 and its collection has crossed 200 mark at the Indian Box Office within 3 days.

According to reports of industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in 201.53 crore net in India within three days of its release. On its third day that is Sunday the film collected 71.46 crore at the Indian box office. On its second day the film had collected 66.27 crore which brings its first weekend total to 137.73 crore.

Also read: Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie roars in theatres, gets massive response

On its first day in theatres the film collected 63.8 crore and has been making round since its release because of its mass popularity.

The makers of ‘Animal’ said on Monday that the movie has grossed 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of the film on X ans stated, "Box office tsunami! Weekend collection 356 crore worldwide gross." 

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, praised the movie withe terms such as tsunami, hurricane, typhon. He stated that despite being granted an ‘A’ certification, Animal registered a remarkable box office collection and accumulated 176.58 crore in the Hindi version. He also provided a comparison with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan as can be seen that ‘Animal’ is giving a tough fight.

Also read: Sam Bahadur vs Animal Box Office collection: Heart-winning or wallet-ruling; Know who is leading

Also read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions

The Central Board of Film Certification awarded Animal an 'A' rating which implies it covers the 18+ age group. The film has an approved runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Also read: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors

The gangster action drama film was released in theatres in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Kabir Singh" and "Arjun Reddy" fame, the romantic crime drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 02:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App