Animal Box Office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' hit the big screens on December 1 and its collection has crossed ₹200 mark at the Indian Box Office within 3 days.

According to reports of industry tracker Sacnilk the film raked in ₹201.53 crore net in India within three days of its release. On its third day that is Sunday the film collected ₹71.46 crore at the Indian box office. On its second day the film had collected ₹66.27 crore which brings its first weekend total to ₹137.73 crore.

On its first day in theatres the film collected ₹63.8 crore and has been making round since its release because of its mass popularity.

The makers of ‘Animal’ said on Monday that the movie has grossed ₹356 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of the film on X ans stated, "Box office tsunami! Weekend collection ₹356 crore worldwide gross."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, praised the movie withe terms such as tsunami, hurricane, typhon. He stated that despite being granted an ‘A’ certification, Animal registered a remarkable box office collection and accumulated ₹176.58 crore in the Hindi version. He also provided a comparison with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan as can be seen that ‘Animal’ is giving a tough fight.

Also read: Animal audience review: 'Ranbir's 3-hour long cigarette commercial' Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie gets mixed reactions The Central Board of Film Certification awarded Animal an 'A' rating which implies it covers the 18+ age group. The film has an approved runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Also read: Animal and Sam Bahadur: Contrasting Films with Lessons for Savvy Investors The gangster action drama film was released in theatres in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Kabir Singh" and "Arjun Reddy" fame, the romantic crime drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

