Animal vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal hit the big screens on December 1 while Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan premiered on 25th January this year. Animal has been outperforming at the Box Office and is among one of the biggest hits of this year. It is in the league to overthrow the records of Jawan and Pathaan.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer film's collection is out to break ‘Pathaan’s' record soon at the Indian Box Office and has collected ₹432.58 crore within 10 days while Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan collected ₹378.15 crore at the box office within the same time interval. Pathaan has so far collected ₹540.26 at the Indian Box Office. Animal may surpass Pathaan's lifetime earnings within a few days considering its outstanding performance.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its tenth day in theatres, Animal secured a net earning of ₹37.31 lakh in India while Pathaan managed to collect ₹14 crore on its tenth day in theatres.

Pathaan achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹57 crore while Animal raked in ₹63.8 crore on its opening day. In Week 1, “Pathaan" earned ₹330.25 crore while "Animal" earned ₹337.58 crore.

The top spot in the list of highest-grossing films worldwide is held by Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan," which amassed ₹1,148 crore, while the second spot is also occupied by SRK's film, "Pathaan," which has raked in ₹1,050 crore. Animal secures fourth spot and is set to break records while in theatres. Animal has so far raked in ₹660.89 crore at the global box office as posted on T-Series official page.

Siddharth Anand's directorial action thriller ‘Pathaan’ is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Produced under the banner Yash Raj Films by Aditya Chopra It is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

Animal, the gangster action drama film was released in theatres in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame, the romantic crime drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

The Central Board of Film Certification awarded Animal an 'A' rating which implies it covers the 18+ age group. The film has an approved runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

