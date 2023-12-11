Animal vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor or Shah Rukh Khan, who's winning?
Animal vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Animal has been outperforming at the Box Office and is among one of the biggest hits of this year. It is in the league to overthrow the records of Jawan and Pathaan.
Animal vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal hit the big screens on December 1 while Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan premiered on 25th January this year. Animal has been outperforming at the Box Office and is among one of the biggest hits of this year. It is in the league to overthrow the records of Jawan and Pathaan.