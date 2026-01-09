As essential antibiotics fail, regulator mulls R&D push, curbs on misuse
To address rising threat of antimicrobial resistance, India’s drug regulator plans an overhaul of regulations for antibiotics, including ban on OTC sales, improving tracking of use, and promoting development of new antibiotics, aiming to curb the public health crisis resulting in significant deaths.
NEW DELHI : With antimicrobial resistance now a major public health and economic threat, India’s top drug regulator is rolling out an overhaul on the development, sale and strict monitoring of antibiotics. The proposed framework, based on a much-awaited report by a top panel of experts, has called for the development of new antibiotics, expediting regulatory approvals, strict prohibition of over-the-counter (OTC) sales, stamping prescriptions to check re-use and developing state-specific software models to track antimicrobial sales in real-time to check antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.