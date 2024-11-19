Antitrust enforcers prepare final blitz against Big Tech
Dave Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 19 Nov 2024, 12:18 PM IST
SummaryThe Biden administration’s top antitrust officials plan to take more shots at the tech industry before leaving office, in a race to cap four years of aggressive enforcement.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration’s top antitrust officials plan to take more shots at the tech industry before leaving office, in a race to cap four years of aggressive enforcement.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less