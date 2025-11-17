India’s music stardom has moved from film sets to feeds
Prasannata Patwa 5 min read 17 Nov 2025, 11:32 am IST
Summary
As Bollywood’s music pipeline slows and streaming takes over, indie musicians like Anumita Nadesan and Anuv Jain are finding fame through Reels, loyal fan communities and digital-first strategies — not film songs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : A few verses, a guitar, and an Instagram Reel were enough to push Anumita Nadesan into the national spotlight. Her candid song video, posted about a week ago, has already crossed 20,000 views.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story