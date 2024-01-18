Jet Airways resolution: SC directs new owners to deposit ₹150 crore in SBI's escrow account by Jan 31
Supreme Court orders Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the new owners of Jet Airways, to deposit ₹150 crore in SBI's escrow account by January 31 or face non-compliance of the resolution plan.
The Supreme Court on Thursday instructed Jalan-Kalrock consrotium, the new owners of the cash-strapped Jet Airways, to deposit ₹150 crore in SBI's escrow account by January 31. If the company fails to make the payment in said time then the consortium is not in compliance with the terms of resolution plan for reviving Jet Airways.