A prescription for speed: How e-pharmacies aim to transform medicine delivery

Quick commerce platforms are rapidly scaling up to include more offerings and increase average order values (AOVs) as demand rises. According to an October report by financial services firm Nomura, the gross order value (GOV) in the quick commerce space is projected to grow by around 120% year-on-year in FY26. Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal said in March that their quick commerce business, Blinkit, is expected to outsize their food delivery operations by 2025.