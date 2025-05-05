Industry
You may get to buy non-prescription drugs at a friendly neighbourhood store
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 05 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThe move spells relief for consumers who can pick up these medicines from just about anywhere, but also casts a pall of gloom over tens of thousands of chemists staring at loss of sales.
Cough lozenges, pain relievers and anti-fungal creams may soon be available at a neighbourhood grocery store near you, in a move that promises easy access to common medicines but raises concerns of potential misuse.
