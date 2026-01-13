Shapewear finds its fit as India’s fashion brands chase steady support
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 5 min read 13 Jan 2026, 09:01 am IST
Summary
As brands search for steadier demand drivers, shapewear is being positioned as a functional extension of innerwear rather than a fashion-led bet. But, players still face hurdles around fit, pricing, and consumer behaviour that could determine whether the category scales sustainably or remains niche.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shapewear is quietly reshaping India’s apparel landscape as demand shifts towards functional, everyday innerwear that affirms both confidence and body positivity.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story