Apparel makers seek cheaper labour, subsidies in India’s newer hubs

Nehal Chaliawala
3 min read8 Oct 2026, 08:40 AM IST
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India's textile and apparel industry employs 45 million, contributing 2% to GDP. Companies are shifting operations to less industrialized states for lower wages and labour availability. (Pixabay)
Summary
India’s apparel makers are moving east, chasing cheaper labour, better worker availability and state incentives. Can Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh emerge as the country’s next garment hubs?

The Indian apparel industry is expanding into less industrialized states such as Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, seeking greater labour availability, lower wages and, in many cases, additional state subsidies.

The shift is being driven by rising labour costs and shortages in established manufacturing hubs such as the national capital region (NCR), Bengaluru, Tiruppur and Chennai, where companies also rely heavily on migrant workers. The newer production bases offer access to a larger local workforce at relatively lower wages, while state incentives are adding to their appeal, industry executives said.

Listed companies such as Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and KPR Mill Ltd are among the players that have expanded their manufacturing operations into these states.

“There are a lot of states looking to give incentives to industries, especially in the apparel and textile industry because it's a high employment-generating sector,” Pulkit Seth, vice chairman of Pearl Global, said in an interview with Mint. “We are evaluating the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and more recently we are also thinking of West Bengal.”

Also Read | Why texpreneurs are unable to capitalize on the shift from China & Bangladesh

Pearl Global recently opened its first manufacturing unit in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, with 450 machines. That compares with about 6,500 machines the company has across eight manufacturing units in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Chennai.

Labour is a large cost component of garment manufacturing, Seth said. Given the relatively lower wages in these states, manufacturing there helps the company bring down its cost of production even if logistics costs rise, he said.

“If you actually operate in these regions, the cost of manufacturing would be similar to Bangladesh,” Seth said. India’s eastern neighbour is one of the global leaders in garment manufacturing, with a globally competitive cost base.

State subsidies

Page Industries, the market leader in innerwear and athleisure with its Jockey brand, expanded into Odisha earlier this year. The company will receive multiple state subsidies in the state over the coming seven years, chief financial officer Deepanjan Bandyopadhyay said in an investor call on 21 May.

“There are multiple subsidies in Odisha, for example, wage subsidy, which will be available for us for 7 years; power subsidy, which will be there for almost 5 years. There is capital investment-related subsidies, which are there for 3 years,” he said.

Besides state subsidies and lower wages, the availability of workers is also better in these less industrialized states, executives said.

Also Read | Size matters: Decoding Indian manufacturing’s problem of scale

Labour availability

“Labour availability is strong in these regions. In the South and in and around NCR, labour availability is a challenge. We also depend on migrant labours in these regions,” Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, vice chairman and managing director of Gokaldas Exports, said in an investor call on 25 May.

The company has also been able to operate two shifts in Ranchi, a feat it has not had much success with at 27 of its other manufacturing units in other states.

“We have been far more successful in Ranchi because the labour force there are far more amenable to work in the second shift. That we are not finding that level of flexibility in rest of India, but definitely not possible in the South,” Ganapathi said in the same investor call. “We do have some success in Central India,” he said. The company has a manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh at Bhopal.

KPR Mill is investing 450 crore in a new manufacturing unit in Odisha, which is expected to be operational by the first quarter of FY28, the company said in August. It is simultaneously opening two units in Coimbatore as well.

Page Industries, Gokaldas Exports and KPR Mill did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Also Read | India’s factory boom faces a worker deficit

India’s textile and apparel industry employs 45 million people and is the country’s second-largest employer after agriculture, according to the Union government’s Press Information Bureau, which reported the figures in August. The industry contributes 2% to national gross domestic product. The textile industry manufactures the fabric that is sewn into finished garments by the apparel industry.

About the Author

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

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