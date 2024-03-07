Apple, Samsung boost India’s mobile phones exports to ₹1.2 trillion
India is the world’s second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, and has transitioned from being dependent on imports 10 years ago to becoming nearly fully self-sufficient
NEW DELHI : India’s mobile phone exports are expected to cross ₹1.2 trillion at the end of this financial year, reaching a major milestone propelled by the government’s thrust on phone makers such as Apple and Samsung to manufacture locally.
