Consumers planning to buy air conditioners (ACs), air coolers, refrigerators, or washing machines this summer may have to pay more, as appliance makers prepare to raise prices by up to 10% amid surging input costs driven by the US-Israel-Iran war.
Your new AC, fridge may cost more this season due to the US-Iran war
SummaryAppliance makers are preparing to raise prices by up to 10% to offset a surge in input costs triggered by the US–Iran war.
Consumers planning to buy air conditioners (ACs), air coolers, refrigerators, or washing machines this summer may have to pay more, as appliance makers prepare to raise prices by up to 10% amid surging input costs driven by the US-Israel-Iran war.
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