ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel India JV Gets $5 Billion Loan to Expand Capacity

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
Workers stand near the logo of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of steel, at the steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir - D1BETPEFDEAB

  • ArcelorMittal said proceeds will be used to fund the expansion of the AM/NS

ArcelorMittal said Friday that AMNS Luxembourg Holding SA, the parent company of its steelmaking joint venture with Nippon Steel Corp. in India, has entered into a $5 billion loan with a consortium of Japanese banks to expand production capacity.

ArcelorMittal said proceeds will be used to fund the expansion of the AM/NS India JV’s annual steelmaking capacity at its Hazira plant in India to 15 million metric tons from 9 million tons.

The project, which started in October last year, will create more than 60,000 jobs and will also include downstream rolling and finishing facilities, ArcelorMittal said.

The company said the loan was cofinanced by Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

