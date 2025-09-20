Are touchscreens in cars dangerous?
Probably—and safety organisations are beginning to take note
It might not have been the first to have a touchscreen but it was Tesla’s Model S, with its minimalist cabin built around a huge full-colour display, that set the trend. For years almost every new car sold has come with a high-tech, futuristic screen, which controls everything from the air conditioning and satnav to the music. Even safety features like automatic lane-keeping are sometimes screen-controlled.