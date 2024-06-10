Are we running out of landline, mobile numbers?
Summary
- Trai is examining all aspects impacting allocation and utilization of numbering resources. It can also propose modification to its mechanism of fixing the numbering scheme and devise strategies for managing constraints in allocation policies.
India’s National Numbering Plan was overhauled in 2003 when 750 million numbers were allocated looking ahead 30 years. It’s now being reviewed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Last week, it issued a consultation paper. Mint explains: