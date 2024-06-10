Are we running out of landline, mobile numbers?

India’s National Numbering Plan was overhauled in 2003 when 750 million numbers were allocated looking ahead 30 years. It’s now being reviewed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Last week, it issued a consultation paper. Mint explains:

Why is Trai looking at revising the plan?

With the advent of 5G, ultra-high speed networks will be used by not only people owing mobile phones but also by internet of things (IoT), devices that will talk to each other, better known as machine-to-machine communication. And sooner rather than later satellite communications will come directly to our phones. With this backdrop, having spare capacity of telecommunication identifier (TI) resources is crucial for meeting any requirement that could come up in the years ahead. Therefore, the regulator asked stakeholders if they anticipate any shortage in these resources or numbers for mobiles or landlines.

What are the elements of number planning?

Trai is examining all aspects impacting allocation and utilization of numbering resources. It can also propose modification to its mechanism of fixing the numbering scheme and devise strategies for managing constraints in allocation policies. It is examining if fixed lines should be allotted 10-digit numbers like mobiles. Further, fixed line numbers allocated to some telcos remain unused; should these be reallocated? To be sure, any changes to the numbering plan will involve substantial adjustments and expenses in network infrastructure by service providers.

How do services work in numbering plans?

The 10-digit mobile number begins with 9,8,7 or 6; six-to-eight-digit landlines with 2,4,6 et al. Other series are used for trunk, emergency, toll-free etc. There are 2.54 billion numbers for mobiles. Of these, 219 million are suspended pending disconnection and 188 million remain suspended for over six months. Trai data suggests there’s no shortage in mobile numbers.

Why does fixed line face a shortage?

While Trai had laid down guidelines for suspending mobile phone connections, it doesn’t have any rule for fixed lines. So, a fixed line cannot be disconnected by the service provider even if it has been unused for years. That number remains with the subscriber despite not being used and hence does not get recycled or redeployed. Trai has, in fact, asked telecom service providers whether there is a need to introduce an appropriate definition for ‘inactive connections’ for fixed-line services.

What about charging for number allocation?

Trai says telcos sell ‘vanity numbers’ that are auctioned at prices starting at ₹4,000, going up to ₹50,000. This can lead to hoarding of numbering resources by the service providers. So, Trai has said in its consultation paper that maybe an annual recurring charge can be levied on each number allocation. Further, central government auctions the vanity numbers. But it has asked telcos whether charges for allocation and penalties for hoarding numbers should be levied.