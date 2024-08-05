Industry
Are you one of the 95%? Why most workers want a job change now
Summary
- The study—Talent Insights Report—looked into the data of 3,000 job seekers and employers in April-June. A staggering 78% candidates said they find the job market very competitive with limited opportunities.
Everyone wants a new job, but there simply aren't enough of those going around. That's the key takeaway from the Mint+Shine study for April-June that says a whopping 95% of employees studied are looking for a job change post-appraisals.
