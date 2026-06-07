Arnya Realestates to launch ₹1,000 crore second debt fund as residential credit demand stays strong

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read7 Jun 2026, 05:25 PM IST
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The proposed fund follows closely after its maiden real estate debt vehicle, Arnya Real Estate Fund-Debt, which has already deployed ₹1,000 crore in residential projects and is on track to commit another ₹200 crore by July.
Summary
The Category II AIF follows its maiden debt fund, which has committed 1,000 crore so far and is on track to reach 1,200 crore by July, as Arnya deepens its play in residential real estate credit.

BENGALURU: Investment firm Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors plans to launch its second debt fund this year to raise 1,000 crore, at a time when credit demand from residential developers remains elevated, a top company executive said.

The Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) will target 500 crore in base commitments, with a 500 crore green-shoe option.

The proposed fund follows closely after its maiden real estate debt vehicle, Arnya Real Estate Fund-Debt, which has already deployed 1,000 crore in residential projects and is on track to commit another 200 crore by July.

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Developers typically tap banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and alternative lenders for construction finance, as well as for land acquisition, approvals, last-mile funding and refinancing needs.

“The new 1000 crore fund will be Series 2 of the first debt fund. In the real estate credit space, the primary requirement is often at the early stage of a project, for land and approvals. That was the main focus of our maiden fund. Our second fund will look at post-approval debt financing. which of course is less riskier as well,” Sharad Mittal, chief executive and founder, Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors told Mint in an interview.

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The second fund will also expand its geographic focus to include Delhi-NCR, alongside Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad, which were covered under the first fund.

Kiran Kumar, chief investment officer at Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors, said demand remains strong across mid-income, premium and redevelopment housing segments in key urban markets.

“With a robust pipeline under evaluation and increasing interest in residential real estate credit, we remain well-positioned for the next phase of growth, including the planned launch of Series 2 of debt fund in Q2 FY2027,” Kumar added.

According to the EY Private Credit Report, 2025 closed at $12.4 billion across 166 transactions, up 35% year-on-year in value. Real estate, healthcare and industrial sectors were the largest contributors, with refinancing, acquisition financing and capex funding driving deal flow.

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Separately, Arnya and developer Supreme Universal said in March they had raised 1,030 crore for Arnya Real Estate Fund—Equity from domestic and offshore investors, marking the first close of its equity platform. The strategy focuses on deploying capital in Mumbai redevelopment projects, with a final close expected soon.

Arnya, set up by Mittal, a former executive director and chief executive of real estate funds at Motilal Oswal Alternates, is building a multi-vehicle platform spanning debt, equity and direct investments. The firm expects assets under management to reach about 2,500 crore by June 2026.

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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