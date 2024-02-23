Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam-Priyamani's movie likely to mint over ₹5 crores
Article 370 Box Office collection Day 1: Article 370 movie starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani released today. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, it is based on the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Article 370 starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani film has been released in theatres today i.e. on 23 February. The movie directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.
